Where to watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 in India? Start time, full schedule, match card & more

WWE's commitment to expanding in Europe reached new heights with the announcement of Bash in Berlin, marking the first WWE premium live event in Germany. Fans are excited as this PLE promises an unforgettable experience with a roller coaster of emotions and high-octane action from WWE superstars.

WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled for August 31, 2024, starting at 10:30 PM IST at the Uber Arena, Berlin. The PLE will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE – Bash in Berlin 2024 in India?

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Saturday, August 31, on 10:30 PM IST.

Wrestling fans can catch all the action and excitement LIVE on Sony Sports Network, starting with WWE Bash in Berlin Kickoff on Friday, August 30, from 7:30 PM onwards.

Where can I stream WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 online in India?

The premium live event will stream live only on Sony LIV. Fans can witness their favorite superstars competing at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Bash in Berlin 2024: Full Match Card

The Bash in Berlin 2024 card features several exciting matches, with some rivalries reaching a fever pitch. Five matches have been made official for the upcoming premium live event in Germany.

Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes (c) - Undisputed WWE Championship

Kevin Owens has been a key ally to Cody Rhodes in his battle against 'The Bloodline.' After the latter defeated Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, he offered Owens a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Berlin.

Will the fighting champion, Cody Rhodes, successfully defend his title, or will Kevin Owens defy the odds and capture the title in front of a packed Uber Arena?

Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton - World Heavyweight Championship

In another thrilling matchup at SummerSlam, Gunther shocked the wrestling world by winning the World Heavyweight Championship, dethroning Damian Priest. Later, SmackDown superstar Randy Orton returned to Monday Night RAW and challenged The Ring General for his championship at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Since Orton is a SmackDown superstar, if he wins, he will not only become a 15-time world champion and a RAW superstar, but Gunther will move to SmackDown.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap Match

The ongoing war between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has become one of the most intense storylines in WWE. The feud ignited when McIntyre mocked Punk for his injury at Royal Rumble.

The tension escalated when Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title.

After Punk pretended to quit RAW, McIntyre launched a furious attack on him during SmackDown. Following a brutal whipping from Punk using McIntyre’s belt, a strap match was announced for the PLE between these two fierce competitors.

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio - Mixed Tag Team Match

In another dramatic turn, Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe by turning against Rhea Ripley and siding with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, costing Ripley her title. The same night, Finn Balor shocked the world by betraying Damian Priest, leading The Punisher to lose his championship to Gunther.

With Ripley and Priest now ousted from ‘The Judgment Day,’ they will face off against the newly paired ‘Dirty’ Dom and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match in Berlin.

The Unholy Union (c) vs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line at Bash in Berlin. They would square off against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's team.

The duo has been on a quest to reclaim the tag team title that once belonged to them. It will be interesting to see whether The EST and The Storm pull off a massive upset in Berlin, Germany, this Saturday.

The stage is set for an explosive showdown in Berlin. WWE fans are in for a treat as SmackDown will be telecasted LIVE from the Uber Arena on Saturday, August 31, from 5:30 AM onwards. Catch all the sizzling SmackDown action on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (in Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (in Tamil and Telugu).

Witness all the hardcore action and rollercoaster of drama at the inaugural Bash in Berlin premium live event live only on Sony Sports Network. The WWE fans can catch all the exciting details from Bash in Berlin directly on 'Extraaa Dhamaal.'

