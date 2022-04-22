Where will SummerSlam 2022 be held?

SummerSlam is one of WWE's flagship events. In fact, it is one of the company's big four premium live events alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series, and the biggest show after 'Mania.

This year's event will take place on July 30, 2022. It is the first time in the event's history that its date and location have been revealed a year before the program. Since it will be held in a stadium, WWE will create a record for the most stadium events they have hosted (minimum four) in a year.

Naturally, the question arises as to where SummerSlam 2022 is being held. You have come to the right place for the answer.

WWE's official calendar states that SummerSlam 2022 will be held in Nashville, Tennessee. The company will host the event at the Nissan Stadium on July 30. It will be the first time the show is not being held in the month of August.

The finer details of SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2022 will be the 35th edition in the company's history. It will follow Money in the Bank, held on July 2, 2022. While two mega WWE shows in the same month are uncommon, there is no denying the event's buzz.

There are high expectations for the 2022 edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer, given its rich history and place in wrestling folklore. The show has given us many memorable moments, from Bret Hart taking on The British Bulldog to AJ Styles defeating John Cena. Hence, fans are expecting WWE to book great storylines, dream matches, and shock-and-awe angles this year as well.

Last year's edition was an absolute banger that saw Brock Lesnar's shock return, Roman Reigns defeat John Cena, RK-Bro win their first tag team titles, and many more. As a result, Vince McMahon and Co will look to do one better and make it a summer to remember when the show rolls around in July.

The show will air on pay-per-view worldwide, but it is very easy to stream it on your devices. For US residents, it is available through Peacock. For those trying to watch it from other countries, the WWE Network will have them covered.

