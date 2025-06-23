Where is WWE Night of Champions 2025 being held? Location update following real-life issues

WWE Night of Champions is almost here, and the excitement among fans is clearly off the charts. The premium live event is set to feature some of the most intriguing matches that fans have witnessed in a long time, including the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, and the winners of the finals are set to get World title matches at SummerSlam.
Most of the matches and storylines to be featured at the premium live event are set to make an impact on the SummerSlam card in some way or another. The Biggest Party of the Summer might end up featuring a rematch from Night of Champions, or it could feature a completely new feud altogether.
With a lot of implications of the upcoming storylines and matches, the excitement for Night of Champions has been at an all-time high. The show was announced to be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2025. However, the recent conflicts between Iran and Israel have made it uncertain if the show will be hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at all.
While there are a lot of questions making the rounds on the internet regarding the location, a recent report from PWInsider confirmed that the production staff is continuing with stage setup and production work for Night of Champions, making it clear that WWE has no plans to change the location for the premium live event.
Riyadh is set to host this week’s SmackDown as well, which also confirms that the superstars will start traveling to Saudi Arabia in the next couple of days. If WWE were to change the location of the shows, they might have done it by now, hinting that a location change is not in the cards.
WWE Night of Champions card looks stacked
Apart from the massive King and Queen of the Ring Tournament finals, WWE Night of Champions is set to host numerous title matches, which fans have been waiting to witness. Dirtly Dominik Mysterio is set to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles at the premium live event, which the company had been teasing for weeks.
Apart from that, the likely main event of the show would be CM Punk challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, in a battle that is being dubbed as the ‘Last One’ between the two men. In addition to that, Jacob Fatu is set to defend his United States Championship against his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. With some massive matches confirmed for the show, only time will tell what the company has in store for the stars at the premium live event.