Where is WWE RAW episode 1607? (March 11, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is stacked with exciting titles matches and appearances to further build towards the WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event.

The March 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Home to the NBA's Houston Rockets, it has a maximum capacity of up to 19,300.

Multiple shows from RAW, SmackDown, ECW, NXT, Main Event, among others, have been held at this arena. It has also hosted notable events such as 2005 No Mercy, 2007 Vengeance, 2010 and 2013 TLC, 2015 Night of Champions, and the 2019 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The last time the company visited this arena was for the August 3, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Houston, Texas

Venue/Arena: Toyota Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans may get tickets from Ticketmaster if they want to see the action live. The price range for one ticket is $58-$640, while for two, it is between $55 and $640.

What to expect on the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

There are currently three matches listed for the upcoming Monday Night RAW broadcast. Some of the company's top stars are also slated to attend the show.

One is a singles match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Weeks ago, The Man attacked Nia Jax during the latter's match against Liv Morgan. Due to this, Morgan lost, but got retribution last week. During Becky and Nia's match, Liv interfered and cost Lynch. Tonight, both women could finally settle their differences in the ring.

Another match set for tonight is The Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The latter duo has wreaked havoc on WWE RAW lately, and could pose a problem for The Kabuki Warriors. The champions will aim to retain their gold tonight despite the challenge, and will also be hoping that nobody else gets involved.

Finally, a Gauntlet Match will also take place tonight to determine Gunther's challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. Six stars -Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, and Chad Gable - are set to compete in the bout.

Toyota Center has also advertised appearances by stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch.

