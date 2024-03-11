Bayley must invade WWE RAW tonight and cause a massive title change to ensure help from two stars at WrestleMania 40

Over the past few weeks, Bayley has faced heart-wrenching betrayals from Damage CTRL members. The faction that she once created has turned on her, leaving The Role Model desolated and shattered. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner will look to exact redemption at WrestleMania XL when she locks horns with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

But before her WrestleMania showdown with SKY, the 34-year-old could look to seek revenge from the latter's teammates at Damage CTRL. The Kabuki Warriors will defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against the team of Shayna Bazler and Zoey Stark this week on Monday Night RAW. And Bayley could invade tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in search of retribution.

The Role Model might interfere in this match and cost Asuka and Kairi Sane the titles ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals this April. Not only will this add fuel to her rivalry with IYO SKY, but it will also help her make an emphatic statement ahead of her match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Moreover, this will also allow the former Damage CTRL leader to build solidarity with Baszler and Stark. With the numbers game clearly against her, Bayley is in desperate need of allies. Stark has previously shown support for the SmackDown superstar in her battle with the heel faction.

Hence, Bayley must invade tonight's episode of RAW and cost the Kabuki Warriors the Women's Tag Team Titles, which will allow her to earn a few allies in her battle with Damage CTRL.

Bayley looks for retribution against Dakota Kai

Damage CTRL members have been playing with Bayley's emotions for weeks now, with Dakota Kai being the latest addition. The Auckland-born star initially showed support for The Role Model in her fight against IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. However, Kai eventually stabbed the latter right in her heart during a tag-team match on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

Dakota Kai's betrayal has added fuel to the ongoing rivalry on SmackDown, and things will likely heat up even more when the friends-turned-foes lock horns this Friday.

It will be interesting to see if the former Damage CTRL leader exacts revenge on Dakota Kai when she finally gets her hands on her former friend on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Will The Role Model seek revenge on Damage CTRL members this week? Sound off.

