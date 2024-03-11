WWE RAW star sends warning ahead of of major title match

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to feature a big title match on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Recently, a competitor issued a clear warning shot as they prepared to battle on the company's flagship TV show.

WWE has announced that The Kabuki Warriors are coming to RAW to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship this week. Asuka and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL will defend their titles against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Stark took to Instagram recently to warn the SmackDown Superstars ahead of their title match on RAW. She included the official promotional graphic for the red brand bout.

"One, two we're coming for you....TOMORROW!" Stark wrote.

The upcoming match will mark the first-ever bout between the two teams. The Kabuki Warriors retained last at NXT Roadblock on Tuesday, defeating Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

Since the Royal Rumble in late January this year, the challengers have picked up three televised RAW wins - Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Former Damage CTRL leader Bayley is headed to WrestleMania 40 to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

The Role Model earned the title shot against her former Damage CTRL partner by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Speaking to his wife, Michelle McCool, on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revealed his reaction to Bayley's big win.

The WWE Hall of Famer was caught off guard by the victory, but he is happy for the former NXT Women's Champion.

"That was a shocker to me at the Rumble. No, no, no, I'm happy for her [Bayley]. It caught me off guard. She's kind of been on a different kind of trajectory... That was a nice surprise. What they did for her on Friday Night SmackDown, when she turned on Damage CTRL, that was all very well done," The Undertaker said. [From 06:15 to 06:48]

WrestleMania XL will mark the first-ever Bayley vs. IYO singles match. The two have worked more than 30 multi-woman bouts since September 2022 but never competed in one-on-one action.

