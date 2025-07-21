Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 21, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the penultimate episode of the show for SummerSlam 2025. It will see the feuds and storylines shift gears as the annual spectacle is just two weeks away. WWE has advertised several big matches and segments for tonight, which is set to have major implications.The July 21, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The arena has a capacity of around 19,000 fans, and it serves as the home for the Houston Comets of the WNBA. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 13,406 seats.The venue has been a regular spot for pro wrestling events in the city of Houston since 2003. In the past, it has hosted several episodes of RAW and SmackDown, including some iconic shows like Elimination Chamber 2019. The last time WWE was at the Toyota Center was on January 2, 2025, for an episode of WWE Main Event.WWE RAW: Venue and TimingCity: Houston, TexasVenue: Toyota CenterTime: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific TimeWhere to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?Fans who would like to enjoy the show live can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately $138.06 to $1917.63, while two tickets range approximately from $121.68 to $2676.96. Prices can vary depending on seat location and demand, subject to availability.Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. A surge in ticket sales was observed last week after WWE announced Roman Reigns for the event. Usually, the sales depend on the hype, the stars advertised, and the location of the event.What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?WWE has announced a loaded card for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Currently, three high-stakes matches are set to take place on the show, including the return of Roman Reigns and CM Punk, alongside a heated confrontation between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria ahead of SummerSlam.Following his epic comeback last week, the OTC will address his next step in WWE. He is expected to continue his feud with Seth Rollins' faction. Moreover, Punk will address his hard-fought victory in the Gauntlet Match last week and his upcoming clash with Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Additionally, Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley last week to earn herself a Women's Intercontinental Championship match against The Man at the annual extravaganza. Tonight, Becky Lynch has a special proposal for her SummerSlam opponent, ahead of their marquee clash.Other than that, The New Day, LWO, and American Made will battle in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for a shot at the World Tag Team Championship. Also, Sami Zayn will return to face Karrion Kross after weeks of backstage brawls. Rusev and Sheamus will once again go head-to-head on WWE RAW in another blockbuster match.