  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 21, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 21, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:41 GMT
WWE RAW
WWE RAW airs on Netflix [Image Credit: WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the penultimate episode of the show for SummerSlam 2025. It will see the feuds and storylines shift gears as the annual spectacle is just two weeks away. WWE has advertised several big matches and segments for tonight, which is set to have major implications.

Ad

The July 21, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The arena has a capacity of around 19,000 fans, and it serves as the home for the Houston Comets of the WNBA. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 13,406 seats.

The venue has been a regular spot for pro wrestling events in the city of Houston since 2003. In the past, it has hosted several episodes of RAW and SmackDown, including some iconic shows like Elimination Chamber 2019. The last time WWE was at the Toyota Center was on January 2, 2025, for an episode of WWE Main Event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who would like to enjoy the show live can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately $138.06 to $1917.63, while two tickets range approximately from $121.68 to $2676.96. Prices can vary depending on seat location and demand, subject to availability.

Ad

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. A surge in ticket sales was observed last week after WWE announced Roman Reigns for the event. Usually, the sales depend on the hype, the stars advertised, and the location of the event.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?

WWE has announced a loaded card for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Currently, three high-stakes matches are set to take place on the show, including the return of Roman Reigns and CM Punk, alongside a heated confrontation between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria ahead of SummerSlam.

Ad

Following his epic comeback last week, the OTC will address his next step in WWE. He is expected to continue his feud with Seth Rollins' faction. Moreover, Punk will address his hard-fought victory in the Gauntlet Match last week and his upcoming clash with Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Additionally, Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley last week to earn herself a Women's Intercontinental Championship match against The Man at the annual extravaganza. Tonight, Becky Lynch has a special proposal for her SummerSlam opponent, ahead of their marquee clash.

Ad

Other than that, The New Day, LWO, and American Made will battle in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for a shot at the World Tag Team Championship. Also, Sami Zayn will return to face Karrion Kross after weeks of backstage brawls. Rusev and Sheamus will once again go head-to-head on WWE RAW in another blockbuster match.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications