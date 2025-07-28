Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 28, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition for SummerSlam 2025. WWE has advertised several matches and segments for the show, as the feuds and storylines will see one final build before the grand spectacle. From Roman Reigns to Rhea Ripley, tonight's show will be stacked with some of the biggest names.The July 28, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The arena has a maximum capacity of approximately 22,000 and serves as the home of the Detroit Pistons of the NBA. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 13,138 seats.The venue has been a regular arena for pro wrestling events in Detroit since 2017. In the past few years, it has hosted several episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, along with some AEW shows. The last time WWE was at the Little Caesars Arena was on April 12, 2024, for an episode of SmackDown.WWE RAW: Venue and TimingCity: Detroit, MichiganVenue: Little Caesars ArenaTime: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific TimeWhere to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?Fans who would like to witness the live action of Monday Night RAW can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately $64.05 to $952.00, while the price of two tickets ranges from $64.5 to $849.85. Prices can vary depending on the seat location and demand, subject to availability.Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is almost sold out, with only a few seats remaining. This will be the final episode of the red brand before SummerSlam, and there is a lot of hype among fans. Also, a surge in ticket sales was observed two weeks ago when WWE announced the return of Roman Reigns.What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?WWE has announced an action-packed card for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Currently, three blockbuster matches are set to take place on the show, including a segment involving Roman Reigns and a confrontation between CM Punk and Gunther ahead of SummerSlam.Last week, the OTC challenged Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to a tag team match at SummerSlam. Tonight, he will deliver a final message to the WWE Universe live on the go-home edition of WWE RAW. Also, Reigns' partner, Jey Uso, will be in action against Reed ahead of the showdown at the spectacle.CM Punk and Gunther will be under the same roof ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. Tensions are already running high between the two stars after last week's heated confrontation. Fans can expect a war of words between the two tonight, which could lead to a physical altercation.Other than that, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer will team up to take on Naomi and The Secret Hervice in an eight-woman tag team match. Additionally, The Judgment Day will defend its World Tag Team Championship against the Latino World Order tonight on Monday Night RAW.