Roman Reigns' match at WWE SummerSlam officially confirmed

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:32 GMT
Roman Reigns on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)
Roman Reigns on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)

Paul Heyman has officially accepted Roman Reigns' challenge on behalf of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for a match at WWE SummerSlam. This also means that the OTC will be teaming up with Jey Uso in a tag team match for the first time in over four years.

Ad

Reigns recently made his return to WWE programming after being out of action since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC was put on the sidelines by Seth Rollins' faction, and he came after the heel group upon his return to the company. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also has the support of his brother Jey Uso in the ongoing feud, and he recently proposed that the two once again join forces to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. The Yeetman soon accepted his former faction members' offer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The match has now been made official as Paul Heyman recently accepted the challenge from Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on behalf of his faction members. This also means that Reigns and Jey will be teaming up as a duo for the first time in 56 months. Their last team-up was a tag match against Kevin Owens and Otis on SmackDown in December 2020.

Ad

Insider speculates why WWE booked Roman Reigns in a tag match at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns was initially speculated to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in a singles match, but the plans seemingly changed after the latter suffered an injury. Many then wondered if the OTC would take on Bron Breakker at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but WWE has instead booked him in a tag team match against Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer speculated on the possible reason behind this, noting that it may have been done to protect Reigns and Breakker, as the company would not want either of them to take the pin.

“One of the things about making a tag that makes it better is that you can pin Bronson Reed, you know, because if they do a singles match, you either got to do a DQ, or you got to beat Roman, which I don’t think they want to do, or you got to beat Bron Breakker, which, I mean, you could do it, but I’m not sure they want to do that one right now.” [H/T: Ringside News]
Ad

Roman Reigns has not competed in a match since his loss at WrestleMania 41. The OTC was taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania. He stayed on the sidelines until a couple of weeks ago.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications