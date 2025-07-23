Roman Reigns' match at WWE SummerSlam officially confirmed

Paul Heyman has officially accepted Roman Reigns' challenge on behalf of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for a match at WWE SummerSlam. This also means that the OTC will be teaming up with Jey Uso in a tag team match for the first time in over four years.Reigns recently made his return to WWE programming after being out of action since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC was put on the sidelines by Seth Rollins' faction, and he came after the heel group upon his return to the company. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also has the support of his brother Jey Uso in the ongoing feud, and he recently proposed that the two once again join forces to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. The Yeetman soon accepted his former faction members' offer.The match has now been made official as Paul Heyman recently accepted the challenge from Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on behalf of his faction members. This also means that Reigns and Jey will be teaming up as a duo for the first time in 56 months. Their last team-up was a tag match against Kevin Owens and Otis on SmackDown in December 2020.Insider speculates why WWE booked Roman Reigns in a tag match at SummerSlamRoman Reigns was initially speculated to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in a singles match, but the plans seemingly changed after the latter suffered an injury. Many then wondered if the OTC would take on Bron Breakker at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but WWE has instead booked him in a tag team match against Breakker and Bronson Reed.Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer speculated on the possible reason behind this, noting that it may have been done to protect Reigns and Breakker, as the company would not want either of them to take the pin.“One of the things about making a tag that makes it better is that you can pin Bronson Reed, you know, because if they do a singles match, you either got to do a DQ, or you got to beat Roman, which I don’t think they want to do, or you got to beat Bron Breakker, which, I mean, you could do it, but I’m not sure they want to do that one right now.” [H/T: Ringside News]Roman Reigns has not competed in a match since his loss at WrestleMania 41. The OTC was taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania. He stayed on the sidelines until a couple of weeks ago.