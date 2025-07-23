BREAKING: Roman Reigns set for major reunion after 56 months at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns recently issued a huge challenge for SummerSlam 2025. It has now been accepted, essentially confirming WWE's plans for him at The Biggest Event of the Summer.The OTC sent a message to Jey Uso, proposing that they team up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025. The two stood tall at the end of this week's episode of RAW, as Uso saved Reigns from a beatdown from the two powerhouses.The YEET Master has now responded in the best way he can. Jey Uso accepted Roman Reigns' offer via a video message on Instagram, confirming that they will become sole tag team partners for the first time in nearly five years:&quot;Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey Uso vs. Bron Brons at SummerSlam? Say less uce. Four letters, one word. Uh-uh. Yeet,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile not yet confirmed by WWE, the announcement will likely be a mere formality. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso last teamed up as a duo in December 2020, when they faced Kevin Owens and Otis on an episode of SmackDown in the ThunderDome.Obviously, Reigns has teamed with Main Event Jey since then, most notably in six-man tag team matches alongside Jimmy Uso. However, the two of them are set to run it back to the very first days of The Bloodline in WWE.