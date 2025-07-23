BREAKING: Roman Reigns gives an ultimatum to Jey Uso; makes a huge SummerSlam challenge

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 23, 2025 01:15 GMT
Roman Reigns has made a challenge for WWE SummerSlam (Image Credits: WWE.com and WWE on YouTube)
Roman Reigns returned a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com and WWE on YouTube)

Roman Reigns has finally confirmed who he wants to face at this year's WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The OTC gave an ultimatum to his cousin Jey Uso.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Jey saved Reigns from a beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns initially interrupted the trio of Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman, and even got an offer from his former Wiseman to join their faction, as they're currently without a leader amid the absence of Seth Rollins.

On social media, Reigns brought back his iconic workout promos. He asked Jey to trust him one final time and laid out a challenge to Breakker and Reed for a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.

"The ball is in your court, Jey. @WWEUsos #SummerSlam," Reigns wrote.

Check out Reigns' post on X:

Roman Reigns broke his silence on Seth Rollins' injury

Seth Rollins was injured at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Roman Reigns reacted to his former Shield stablemate's injury, stating that he doesn't wish any superstar to suffer an injury.

Speaking on a video uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel, the OTC had this to say:

"They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up. We'll see what happens, we'll see what the landscape is."
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are expected to team up at SummerSlam to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The match hasn't officially been confirmed by WWE, as of this writing.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

