WWE is canceling Roman Reigns' SummerSlam 2025 match for a major reason, says wrestling expert 

Roman Reigns, with help from Jey Uso, took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this week's RAW, setting the stage for a huge SummerSlam showdown. However, noted insider Dave Meltzer believes this is a result of WWE scrapping a planned singles match between Reigns and Breakker for the premium live event.Before Seth Rollins got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, it was widely speculated that the Original Tribal Chief would return to face him at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, once Rollins was sidelined, many believed this could be Breakker's moment to rise to the occasion and take on Reigns in New Jersey.However, the direction WWE has taken over the last two weeks suggests the creative team could be instead building to a tag team match, pitting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Dave Meltzer spoke about the same on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. The veteran journalist stated that the company had earlier planned to have Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker lock horns with each other in a singles match in New Jersey.“Obviously, the plan was Roman Reigns against Bron Breakker and Jey Uso against Bronson Reed. But I could see from watching TV the last two weeks; I could easily see that change into a tag,” he said.The wrestling insider added that WWE seemingly wants to ensure neither Breakker nor Reigns gets pinned, as it could stall their momentum.“One of the things about making a tag that makes it better is that you can pin Bronson Reed, you know, because if they do a singles match, you either got to do a DQ, or you got to beat Roman, which I don’t think they want to do, or you got to beat Bron Breakker, which, I mean, you could do it, but I’m not sure they want to do that one right now.” [H/T: Ringside News]Vince Russo was not convinced by Roman Reigns' segment on WWE RAWOn the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the writing during Reigns' segment with Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman last night on the red brand's show was inconsistent. He pointed out how just moments after Heyman urged Roman to join their side, Breakker took the mic to say he was not welcome.&quot;He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him into your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros,&quot; he said.With SummerSlam 2025 just under two weeks away, it remains to be seen when WWE will officially announce what Roman Reigns will do at the event.