Where is WWE RAW tonight? (June 16, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will serve as an important episode in WWE's build for Night of Champions. The show is set to feature top stars like Jey Uso, Bayley, and Liv Morgan, and it will determine the final spots in the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring Tournament.

The June 16, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It has a capacity of around 10,200 and is the home of the men's hockey team, the Green Bay Gamblers.

It has been a regular arena for WWE shows in Green Bay since 2002, as many episodes of RAW and SmackDown have taken place at this venue. The last time the company was at the Resch Center was on July 31, 2024, to host WWE Speed.

WWE RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Resch Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who would like to enjoy the show live can purchase the tickets through Ticketstar. The tickets range from $59 to $612 based on different seating categories at the arena.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. As usual, ticket prices vary based on the venue, event, popularity, and seating location.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?

As of now, only three matches have been announced for tonight's show. Those will be first-round qualifiers for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament and a singles match between Liv Morgan and Kairi Sane. Other than that, the show will feature a stacked line-up of superstars.

Both Bayley and Becky Lynch are set to appear on WWE RAW tonight to address the chaos from last week. The Man will respond to the events that unfolded last week, while The Role Model is expected to explain her actions following her shocking return to the red brand. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan will also shed light on why she attacked WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella last week.

Additionally, Jey Uso, Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed will go head-to-head in the first-round match of the King of the Ring Tournament. The winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals on SmackDown. Sami Zayn will also be in the house to talk about his upcoming clash with Randy Orton this Friday night in the semi-finals.

On the women's side, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and a returning Asuka will compete to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The winner will earn a spot against Alexa Bliss in the semi-final on SmackDown. Besides, Adam Pearce is on vacation right now, so Nick Aldis will be returning to the red brand to fill in his place on the show.

