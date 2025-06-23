Where is WWE RAW tonight? (June 23, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home episode of the red brand before the company heads over to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. The show is set to feature top stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, and it will determine the finalists for the King & Queen of the Ring Tournament.

The June 23, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It has a capacity of around 20,000 and is the home of the NHL team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It has been a regular spot for WWE shows since 2000, as many episodes of RAW and SmackDown have taken place at the venue. The last time the company was at the Nationwide Arena was on November 10, 2023, to host WWE SmackDown.

WWE RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Columbus, Ohio

Venue: Nationwide Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who would like to enjoy the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $55.35 to $405.95, while two tickets range from $55.35 to $968.00.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is almost sold out, with only a few tickets left. As usual, the ticket prices vary based on the venue, event popularity, and seating location.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?

As of now, four matches have been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. It includes an Intercontinental Championship match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, King and Queen of the Ring semi-finals featuring Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jade Cargill, and Roxanne Perez, and a blockbuster showdown between Penta and Bron Breakker.

For the past two weeks, Bayley and Becky Lynch have been brawling on Monday Night RAW. But tonight, they will go one-on-one for Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Additionally, Seth Rollins is also set to be in the house with his factionmates Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed to address his next step to build the future of Monday Night RAW.

Not only that, but Bron Breakker will also be in action later on the show against his fierce rival Penta. El Miedo interfered in Breakker's faction's business last week. Therefore, tonight, The Dawg of WWE will take on the luchador to settle his score.

Besides, after an explosive confrontation with Gunther last week, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will speak on his upcoming clash with The Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event. Moreover, Randy Orton already qualified for the KOTR finals last week on SmackDown. Tonight, Cody Rhodes will face Jey Uso to determine who will face The Viper in the final this Saturday at Night of Champions.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Roxanne Perez will battle SmackDown's Jade Cargill in the second semi-final for the Queen of the Ring tournament. Other than that, stars like AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria are also expected to be on the show.

