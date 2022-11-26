Where does WWE Sarah Logan's WWE on screen character originate from?

WWE Superstar Sarah Logan made her shocking return to the company on the November 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The 29-year-old reunited with real-life husband Erik and fellow WWE superstar Ivar as part of The Viking Raiders on the blue brand.

As seen on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Sarah Logan has a new ring name as well as an entirely new presentation. The SmackDown commentary team noted that Logan's new name was Valhalla, which was given to her by the gods.

Sarah Logan's new ring name has its origins in Norse mythology.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Valhalla translates to "hall of the fallen." It is Old Norse's counterpart of paradise, but the place is exclusive to slain Viking warriors.

“Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day. Thus, they will live until the Ragnarök [Doomsday], when they will march out the 540 doors of the palace to fight at the side of Odin against the giants. When heroes fall in battle it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for the Ragnarök,” according to Britannica.

Sarah Logan's new gimmick has been accused of being a rip-off of Max the Impaler

Logan debuted the Viking-inspired gimmick two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown when she helped The Viking Raiders take out Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. However, Sarah Logan was immediately called out for allegedly copying another independent star's gimmick.

The gimmick in question was popularized by Max the Impaler on the independent circuit. Max has wrestled on AEW Dark: Elevation and continues to intimidate opponents in promotions such as the National Wrestling Alliance and IMPACT Wrestling.

The Viking Raiders are currently in a feud with Hit Row. Erik and Ivar picked up a victory over Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis on the November 25, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for The Viking Raiders.

