Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1283? (March 22, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature several exciting matches and a highly awaited confrontation and appearance from some of WrestleMania XL's main events.

The March 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has a maximum capacity of up to 18,000 and serves as the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

Only a few weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and 205 Live have occurred in tonight's arena. The last time WWE was in Fiserv Forum was for the November 3, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. As per the latest update from Wrestle Tix three days ago, tonight's setup will be for 11,027, and only 42 tickets are available.

What to expect for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Three matches are set for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode; two are for the qualifying matches for the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

On this week's WWE RAW, three duos already qualified for the six-pack challenge. Awesome Truth advanced against Indus Sher, DIY defeated The Creed Brothers, and The New Day defeated Alpha Academy. Tonight, only two groups will have a chance to participate in The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Street Profits will face Authors of Pain for the upcoming show to determine who will get one of the spots. Joining them are Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

One singles match set for tonight is a grudge match between two former partners. Weeks ago, Rey Mysterio finally retired after several months of absence at the hands of former LWO member Santos Escobar. On the upcoming WWE SmackDown, the Hall of Famer will finally have a chance at retribution as they go one-on-one. However, it could still be expected that the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma's presence will also be felt.

Expand Tweet

Finally, Roman Reigns will return tonight and confront Cody Rhodes ahead of their WrestleMania XL rematch. Both men agreed not to bring anybody else for tonight. It would be interesting to see if they would keep their word.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you think will win between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar? Rey Mysterio Santos Escobar 0 votes View Discussion