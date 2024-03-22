Cody Rhodes needs to watch out for 26-year-old star possibly attacking him during segment with Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is set for a major confrontation against Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown tonight. Although both men have faced each other in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, they still have yet to do it alone. However, The Bloodline could still have more tricks up their sleeve.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes delivered an intense promo against The Rock in response to the latter's concert segment last week on SmackDown. However, The American Nightmare's time was cut short when Paul Heyman appeared and offered a deal. The Special Counsel stated that for this Friday, Roman Reigns would show up alone, including The Bloodline except for Paul, if Cody does the same. Rhodes quickly agreed, but The Wiseman could have been thinking ahead.

For the upcoming episode of the Blue Brand, Paul and Roman could keep their word on Cody Rhodes about not having the rest of The Bloodline interfere with their meeting, but Bron Breakker could come out and attack The American Nightmare instead.

Although the future Hall of Famer is now associated with The Bloodline, he would still do business with other superstars like Bron Breakker. Both men met in October last year when Bron was still exclusive with NXT, and Heyman was on Breakker's side when he fought Carmelo Hayes. However, that wasn't the only time their paths crossed.

In February this year, Bron Breakker chose to join the SmackDown brand. While it may be because Nick Aldis had a generous offer compared to Adam Pearce, it could also be due to Heyman's presence. Both men may have even grown a bit closer in the past few months, especially after Heyman was the one to narrate Breakker's video showcasing his accomplishments so far.

Breakker and Heyman also crossed paths on the February 9, 2024, episode of SmackDown, a week before Bron joined the brand. The future Hall of Famer admired Bron's skills and lineage during their brief meeting.

What could Bron Breakker gain from helping Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman in NXT last October

As mentioned above, the 26-year-old is new on the main roster, though he had been dominating several stars in the past few weeks by quickly gaining a pinfall victory. However, he still has yet to stand out.

It's possible that Bron and Paul made a deal in the past few weeks that if Breakker helps The Bloodline, the group will help raise his status on the SmackDown brand since they "run the place." The group could promise Bron a more significant role in the brand.

Additionally, Breakker is still on NXT as one-half of the brand's Tag Team Champions with Baron Corbin. The Wiseman could have promised Bron that if he helps The Bloodline, the group will help the duo ensure the remain as such.

Who else will appear on WWE SmackDown tonight aside from Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns?

Aside from a confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, more action is set for tonight. Rey Mysterio will face Santos Escobar, The Street Profits will go head-to-head with Authors of Pain, and The O.C. will face Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

It would be interesting to see what will transpire in Cody Rhodes' upcoming SmackDown confrontation with Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE