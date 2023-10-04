Bron Breakker to replace 38-year-old WWE star in The Bloodline? Analyzing what Paul Heyman's NXT appearance could mean

It was announced on the latest episode of NXT that Bron Breakker will have Paul Heyman in his corner for next week's match with Carmelo Hayes. The announcement was to counter the news that John Cena would be in his corner for the match.

Could Heyman's appearance in Bron Breakker's corner lead to him taking someone's spot in the Bloodline? Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have essentially been running around unchecked on SmackDown. The Wiseman has been losing his patience and could scout Bron Breakker to replace 38-year-old Jimmy in the Bloodline.

It would kill two birds with one stone - adding a talented main-event caliber second-generation star to the group while ejecting a problem child.

The group has been fractured since Jey Uso left. Jimmy has wavered back and forth, so it could make Heyman and Roman Reigns rethink the dynamics of the group.

The Wiseman has tried to keep Jimmy and Solo in check, but he hasn't had much success. John Cena's return and insertion in the Bloodline drama has only worsened things for Reigns and Heyman.

Heyman's appearance next week is obviously to help ratings and counter Cena, but it could lead to a shocking move in the near future.

Bron Breakker would bring a new dynamic to the Bloodline

While the Bloodline is steeped in Samoan culture and the Anoa'i lineage, things could change. John Cena's return to action has made family business troublesome for Uso and Sikoa. To send the 16-time champion packing, Bron Breakker might be recruited to solve the John Cena problem.

Heyman has made a history of hitching his wagon to top stars, including Rob Van Dam, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Breakker could be the next big name to get Heyman's advice. If the Bloodline does implode, it could also provide Heyman with his next big client in the second-generation star.

Things will truly come to a head when Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He hasn't defended it since SummerSlam but will return to a tumultuous SmackDown next week.

With The Tribal Chief's blessing, Heyman will accompany Bron Breakker for his match with Carmelo Hayes next week. The rivalry has defined the last two years of NXT.

Since Hayes has Cena in his corner, the two feuds could bleed over onto other episodes of NXT or on the main roster once both men are promoted. The Bloodline could look very different when that happens, especially if Heyman gets Breakker's ear.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.