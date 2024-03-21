"I think he’s ready" - 61-year-old WWE legend on Bron Breakker potentially reaching Roman Reigns' level

A WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend recently spoke about Bron Breakker's success in the ring and his future. The legend in question is Breakker's uncle, Scott Steiner.

Bron Breakker is the reigning NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. While competing on NXT, he signed with SmackDown and had a few matches on the main roster. The Big Bad Booty Nephew also competed in the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

During an interview with Jamal Niaz, Steiner claimed that Breakker needs to share the ring with some "good guys.". However, the Hall of Famer is proud of his nephew's work and thinks that he will reach Roman Reings' level in the future.

“Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good. The one thing you have to be good at as a professional wrestler is the interview."

Steiner further recalled Breakker watching WCW back in the day.

"When he was just a little boy, six or seven years old, he’d ride his bike over to my house. He had watched Monday Night Nitro and then he’d come over and do the interview on me, my exact same s*it, talking s*it to me. Man, come up with your own s*it. It was in his blood from a very young age, that’s probably why he’s so good at it right now," added Steiner [H/T: Fightful]

Scott Steiner revealed why WWE hasn't allowed Bron Breakker to use the Steiner name

Bron Breakker, unlike his father and uncle, hasn't been pushed under the Steiner name in WWE.

Speaking at Monopoly Events, Bron Breakker's uncle, Scott Steiner, discussed why The Big Bad Booty Nephew isn't allowed to use the family name.

"I give him sh*t all the time that he's stealing all our sh*t, he does my Frankensteiner, does our suplexes, but he has his own specific way of doing everything so it's definitely different," Steiner said. "I take it as a compliment from him, I talk to him almost every week we are still a tight-knit family. I think it's great, and I think he wants to be a Steiner but there's certain things there's no reason trying to change. So if that's how they want to push him, so be it. It's not a fight worth fighting."

Bron Breakke and Baron Corbin will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Stand & Deliver.

