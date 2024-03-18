Scott Steiner hints at the real reason why Bron Breakker isn't allowed to use his family name in WWE

Bron Breakker is the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner. However, the former NXT Champion doesn't use the Steiner name in WWE, and the legend may have indirectly revealed the reason why.

Many fans have called for Bron Breakker to take the Steiner name, as they believe it will help enhance the young star's legacy. Some fans have even called for his father, Rick, and Uncle Scott to be used as a part of a storyline that elevates him. Even wrestling legend and veteran Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to use the name Bron Breakker rather than Bron Steiner - believing that this one decision alone would be detrimental to his career.

Speaking on Monopoly Events, Scott Steiner said that Bron Breakker wants to use the Steiner name, but WWE is intentionally choosing to push him with a different name. Steiner said that it isn't a battle worth fighting and hinted at a backstage decision behind WWE not using the family name.

"I give him sh*t all the time that he's stealing all our sh*t, he does my Frankensteiner, does our suplexes, but he has his own specific way of doing everything so it's definitely different," Steiner said. "I take it as a compliment from him, I talk to him almost every week we are still a tight-knit family. I think it's great, and I think he wants to be a Steiner but there's certain things there's no reason trying to change. So if that's how they want to push him, so be it. It's not a fight worth fighting." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Some have argued that since using a family name hasn't been detrimental to Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio, and Randy Orton, among others, it wouldn't affect Bron Breakker negatively either.

Bron Breakker says Gunther has been running from him

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has yet to be pinned or submitted on the main roster since joining in 2022. It didn't take him long to win the title, and he has held it ever since, becoming one of WWE's most dominant champions and possibly the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Breakker reminded fans that he was the last person to get a pinfall win over The Ring General back in NXT and said that the Intercontinental Champion has been running from him since.

"I'm also the last person to beat Gunther, just in case anybody was wondering. Sent his a** packing," Bron Breakker informed. "He's been running from me ever since."

In 2022, as Gunther was saying goodbye to NXT, he lost to Breakker, meaning he has gone nearly two full years without being pinned or submitted.

Poll : Would you like to see Bron Breakker take up the Steiner name? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion