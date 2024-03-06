Bron Breakker's career has been hurt because of one reason, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker is officially a main roster WWE Superstar and has had two squash matches on SmackDown, with many fans viewing him as a future main eventer and a potential World Champion. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks his career has been hurt from the start for one reason.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed Bron Breakker. Russo believes the company should have used his Steiner family connection in his name.

Calling Bron Breakker another wrestler coming out of the "factory," he explained why he doesn't like his ring name and thinks that it is the one thing that has hurt his career:

"He [Bron Breakker] is obviously just another wrestler coming out of the factory. Because if that were not true, they would've used the Steiner name and they would have involved his dad [Rick Steiner] and his uncle [Scott Steiner] and he really could have been something. I said this from day one. Bron Breakker - that is a horrible, horrible name. That to me is the worst name they could have possibly come up with."

The veteran continued:

"No tie-in to the Steiner name or anything like that. Bro, he's going to be just another name coming out of the factory. Again, we're going to go back to what Triple H said. Triple H basically said nobody is going to get over. That's what he basically said. I swear there have been bad names. That is a bad name. I felt that from the jump. That name alone freaking hurt him." [From 0:57 to 02:21]

Another wrestling veteran called Bron Breakker the next Brock Lesnar with none of the problems

A man who is known to Vince Russo is Jim Cornette, who has been very high on the recently-debuted 26-year-old superstar.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the long-time veteran of the wrestling business said that Breakker is like the new Brock Lesnar with none of the controversies:

"He's [Bron Breakker] the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems. He's 20 years younger and they don't have to worry about the lawsuits or whatever is gonna be coming out. He has got the same qualities, he's obviously is not gonna bother to, or take the time to, or go through and compete and win the UFC title, but he's got the same kind of aggression and intensity that Brock has and the power and the speed that Brock had 20 years ago," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette continued:

"He's a more natural worker. I had Brock at this stage Bron Breakker is at, or shortly before it. And Bron's been leaps and bounds ahead of what Brock was as a pro wrestling performer since we first saw him. They say it and I believe it. He runs the ropes at 23 miles an hour. The ring is 20 feet from the edge of apron to the edge of apron. So, inside the ropes, he's got 18 feet to go 23 miles an hour." [From 0:12 to 01:28]

Cornette added that he thinks it won't take longer than three years for Breakker to become a World Champion in WWE.

