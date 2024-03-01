Wrestling legend thinks recently-debuted SmackDown star is the "new Brock Lesnar" with "none of the problems"

After getting allegedly involved in the ongoing controversial Vince McMahon lawsuit, Brock Lesnar's future in WWE is in doubt. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette thinks the Stamford-based promotion already has the next Brock Lesnar without all the problems.

It should be mentioned that prior to January 2024, Brock Lesnar did not have too many controversies. There were issues in his real life during his first WWE run pertaining to alcohol and pills, but that did not affect anybody else as much in the same context that the allegations have this time around.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette was full of praise for the 26-year-old Bron Breakker, who recently debuted on SmackDown in a squash match against Dante Chen. Cornette labeled Breakker as the "new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems" and stated that The Big Bad Booty Nephew was better than Lesnar was at the same stage in his career.

"He's (Bron Breakker) the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems. He's 20 years younger and they don't have to worry about the lawsuits or whatever is gonna be coming out. He has got the same qualities, he's obviously is not gonna bother to, or take the time to, or go through and compete and win the UFC title, but he's got the same kind of aggression and intensity that Brock has and the power and the speed that Brock had, you know, 20 years ago. He's a more natural worker. I had Brock at this stage Bron Breakker is at, or shortly before it. And Bron's been leaps and bounds ahead of what Brock was as a pro wrestling performer since we first saw him. They say it and I believe it. He runs the ropes at 23 miles an hour. The ring is 20 feet from the edge of apron to the edge of apron. So, inside the ropes, he's got 18 feet to go 23 miles an hour," Jim Cornette said. [0:12 - 1:28]

You can watch the full video below:

What the future has in store for Bron Breakker remains to be seen.

Brock Lesnar looked unrecognizable in his first public appearance since the ongoing controversy

Brock Lesnar has always been a private person, so it was rare to see him in photos outside of WWE, to begin with. However, The Beast Incarnate came out to support his daughter, Mya Lynn Lesnar, in her shot put competition.

Sports photographer Mark Rigney posted a photo of Lesnar looking unrecognizable in his first public appearance since the allegations against Vince McMahon broke out.

Mya set a record throw of 19.07 m. It seems as though the athleticism certainly runs in the family.

What do you think about The Beast Incarnate's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE