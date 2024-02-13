Brock Lesnar looks almost unrecognizable in first public appearance since recent WWE snub

Brock Lesnar has stayed off the wrestling radar since the recent allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon came to light. However, The Beast Incarnate was recently spotted at a non-wrestling event where he looked very different from his last on-screen appearance.

Lesnar was last seen in action at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where he faced Cody Rhodes in a rubber match between the two. After losing, Brock went on to shake The American Nightmare's hand in an off-script moment.

While The Beast Incarnate was slated to return at Royal Rumble, the plans were reportedly nixed after he was seemingly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Following the allegations, the creative was reportedly told to drop all plans for the former Universal Champion, and he was even removed from the 2K24 game cover and WWE intro video.

Brock Lesnar recently appeared at a shot put event where his daughter Mya Lesnar set another record as she put up a throw of 19.7m. A picture of The Beast Incarnate hugging his daughter was posted by sports photographer Mark Rigney on Instagram.

The WWE star was seen in glasses, and sporting a shorter ponytail. He also had a few white strands in his beard and appeared quite different from his SummerSlam look.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Brock Lesnar will work on his farm instead of returning to in-ring action

There has been a dark cloud looming over Brock Lesnar's WWE future ever since the star was seemingly referenced in the latest lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

With The Beast Incarnate being removed from the company's signature intro and 2K24 game cover, chances are we have already seen the last of the former Universal Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that chances are that Brock Lesnar will end up working on his farm rather than returning to resurrect his career.

''If you're physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not, if you're smart, you'll do it. Stack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That's what I would think Brock's going to do. I don't think there's any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career," Eric Bischoff said.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the Men's Royal Rumble match. There were also rumors of Lesnar facing Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber, but in the end, the return plans ended up getting nixed.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE