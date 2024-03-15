Current champion calls out Gunther: "He's been running from me"

Gunther is a special attraction for WWE. In 2024, he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's storied history. The belt was introduced in 1979, and The Ring General is the only man who has held it for 640 days (and counting).

While an argument can be made that Gunther's WrestleMania XL challenger Sami Zayn is not the guy who should end his streak, Bron Breakker most certainly fits the bill.

Bron Breakker recently picked three of the most devastating spears he hit on fellow WWE Superstars. The current NXT Tag Team Champion added one that he hit on the Gunther during their time in NXT among them, further reminding viewers that he is the last person to defeat The Ring General in WWE.

"I'm also the last person to beat Gunther, just in case anybody was wondering. Sent his a** packing," Bron Breakker informed. "He's been running from me ever since."

Both of them met at the Royal Rumble in January during the titular bout, and many believed that the creative would book the two heavyweights against each other on The Road to WrestleMania. However, Breakker recently became exclusive to SmackDown.

Bron Breakker is often compared to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar; Gunther's thoughts

Currently tagging alongside Baron Corbin, Bron Breakker is named by contemporaries and legends as a future main event talent. Veteran Jim Cornette recently labeled the young Steiner as Brock Lesnar "with none of the problems," referring to allegations against The Beast owing to the Vince McMahon scandal.

Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Champion was asked on Battleground Podcast about possibly facing Bron Breakker on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Austrian credited Breakker as a formidable foe:

"If I would face him at WrestleMania, I would be confident. Because my advantage towards him is almost a 20-year career. He is still very young and inexperienced in that, but I think he has all the potential in the world."

As of this writing, Breakker has only showed up on SmackDown for squash matches. He is yet to get involved in any major storyline. It's highly likely that he and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver during the WrestleMania weekend.

