Wrestling legend says the "new Brock Lesnar" will be Universal Champion in 3 years or less 

WWE is being very cautious about how they handle Brock Lesnar's situation after he was implicated in the horrific Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette not only believes that WWE has found The Beast Incarnate's successor, but he gave it three years for him to become the WWE Universal Champion.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend talked about Bron Breakker, who squashed Dante Chen on SmackDown to make a big impact on his main roster debut. Ever since his days in NXT, Breakker has been deemed as a future WWE World Champion.

Cornette labeled Breakker as the new Brock Lesnar without the problems. Calling Breakker's debut "flawless," he gave him three years to become the WWE/Universal/World Champion:

"He is the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems... He's got the same qualities... It was a squash match, and it was flawless. It was to build up a star and back the brinks truck up to Bron Breakker's house because he will be the WWE Universal or World or whatever Champion, barring injury in... three years," Cornette said. (0:12-2:00)

Brock Lesnar was replaced in WWE's signature intro

You may have noticed that WWE quickly pulled Lesnar from any appearances after the lawsuit.

He was rumored to return at the Royal Rumble to set up a match at the Elimination Chamber against Dominik Mysterio, who was supposedly going to eliminate him in the Rumble.

After not being on the WWE 2K24 game like he usually would be, another move made by WWE has made it clear what their stance is.

It seems like WWE is increasing efforts to distance themselves from Brock Lesnar, removing him from the signature intro and replacing him with LA Knight.

Whether there are any plans for Lesnar is yet to be seen.

