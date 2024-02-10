Brock Lesnar removed from WWE's signature intro: Which superstar took his place?

Brock Lesnar is surely one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the Stamford-based Promotion.

Meanwhile, the past few weeks weren't something the fans of Lesnar envisioned as the multi-time World Champion faced serious allegations. Due to these, reports claimed that the company had canceled the return plans of Brock Lesnar.

As per reports, The Beast Incarnate was originally slated to return during the traditional Men's Royal Rumble match. Upon his arrival, Dominik Mysterio was supposed to eliminate Lesnar from the over-the-top-rope battle. Further, they both were also set for collision at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live event.

However, after these allegations, the company seemingly started erasing The Beast from their projects, which also included his exclusion from the WWE games. In addition, recently, fans noticed that Brock Lesnar is now replaced by LA Knight in the opening signature intro of the company.

This move by WWE comes as a surprise to many fans due to Lesnar's contribution to the Stamford-based Promotion. Nevertheless, now only the time will tell whether The Beast Incarnate will ever make his return to the company.

Brock Lesnar scrapped plans for WrestleMania 40 revealed

If Lesnar returned at Royal Rumble 2024 and further wrestled Dominik Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber PLE, then The Beast Incarnate was all set to wrestle against Gunther at The Shows of Shows.

The Imperium Leader was highly rumored to clash against The Beast Incarnate for a very long time. The first spark for their showdown arises after both come face to face during last year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, according to reports, those plans are now scrapped, and the company is no longer planning for a gigantic showdown between these two at WrestleMania 40. The reports stated:

"(Brock) Lesnar was to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania, and to face Dominik Mysterio, who was to throw him out (of the Royal Rumble), as one of the featured matches at Elimination Chamber," Meltzer wrote.

Besides this, Gunther has recently surpassed 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion, which resulted in a celebration during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. However, the celebration party got crashed by Jey Uso, and it seems like a potential match between the two will be booked on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see whether Jey Uso will get an IC title shot in the upcoming weeks or not.