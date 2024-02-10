Paul Heyman was seen backstage on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown without Roman Reigns. Fans believe he could soon manage a two-time WWE champion following an interesting interaction.

SmackDown was red hot this week after Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two men will meet at WrestleMania XL, as Paul Heyman and The Rock will likely be on Reigns’ side.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Triple H deliver a fiery promo before appearing in a few backstage segments. The Game was seen with Bron Breakker backstage before Heyman walked in to talk to the WWE official.

Paul Heyman was happy seeing Breakker and stated that he was one of the top talents as the young star walked out. The spot has many fans believing that Heyman could induct Bron in The Bloodline to help Reigns or manage him after separating from the faction.

Check out some fan reactions to Paul Heyman possibly managing Bron Breakker below:

The chances of Breakker becoming the next Paul Heyman Guy are high.

Some fans think Bron Breakker could be the next member of The Bloodline.

The future seems bright for the former NXT Champion according to fans.

Others think that he could become the next Brock Lesnar in the Stamford-based company.

Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion who is currently working alongside Baron Corbin on the developmental brand. They could continue to compete side-by-side for some time before the 26-year-old star moves to the main roster. The move could take place as early as the night after WrestleMania XL.

Paul Heyman could abandon The Bloodline if Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Paul Heyman has managed an elite group of superstars over his illustrious career. The Wiseman's association with Roman Reigns has been phenomenal, and he has been instrumental in building The Bloodline over the past three years.

Cody Rhodes will get his hands on The Tribal Chief once again at WrestleMania XL. Fans could see Heyman leave Roman Reigns if he loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. The chances for it happening seem to be high at this point, with Rhodes looking to finally finish the story.

That could see Paul Heyman move to another brand and possibly manage a young talent like Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion has the potential to become a big star in the Stamford-based company.

