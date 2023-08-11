Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 11, 2023):  Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will feature the fallout of SummerSlam 2023. Multiple one-on-one matches and a significant segment involving The Bloodline are set for tonight.

The August 11, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It has a capacity of around 19,200. Multiple RAW and SmackDown shows took place in the arena, but it has been a while since the Stamford-based promotion was in the building.

The latest WWE show in tonight's location was on May 27, 2013, for an episode of the Monday show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Venue/Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans can watch the action by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket can cost 52.70 up to 1,192.50 Canadian dollars. As per WrestleTix, tonight's setup is 10,352, and 9,724 tickets have already been distributed. Only 628 tickets are left, but these numbers have likely changed as the show nears.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Two stars that have been at odds with each other for the past few months are AJ Styles and Karrion Kross. Although they have already faced each other, The Phenomenal One always comes out on top. On tonight's WWE SmackDown, The Harbinger of Doom seeks a victory under his belt. With Scarlett on his side, this is not impossible from happening.

Another match set for tonight is for the United States Championship. After Santos Escobar defeated fellow LWO member and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on a previous episode of SmackDown, he now seeks to extend his victory against Austin Theory.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, but the champion didn't do it alone. Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother at the end of the title bout.

Jimmy is set to appear on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief once again. It would be interesting to see how Jey will react and what this could mean to The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen what else fans could witness for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

What do you think will happen tonight on SmackDown? Share your predictions below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee