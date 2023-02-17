Before the roster hits Elimination Chamber, the penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown may have some surprising additions in store for the premium live event. A total of five matches have been slotted in for the Saturday extravaganza so far.

The February 17, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It is a convenient option considering that the Elimination Chamber will occur at the same place the following night. Established in March 1996, the largest ice hockey arena in the world is home to the Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League (NHL).

With a capacity of over 20,000 fans for sports entertainment, the Bell Centre has been the platform for multiple RAW and WWE SmackDown shows since the 1990s. It boasts a record of hosting three pay-per-views: Survivor Series 1997, No Way Out 2003, and Breaking Point 2009. It was also the place of the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

Brock Lesnar has good memories of the Montreal-based stadium. He made his WWE debut at the Bell Centre on the March 18, 2002, episode of RAW. The Beast Incarnate will be in action at the same spot for the Elimination Chamber show.

WWE SmackDown (February 17, 2023): Timings and where to watch

For the United States, Friday Night SmackDown will be live on Fox and streamed on HULU at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT. Fans in India and Sri Lanka can catch WWE SmackDown Live on Saturday at 6:30 AM on Sony Sports Channels or by subscribing to Sony LIV to gain access to the WWE Network, which is the global network for the promotion's shows.

Ticket information for Friday Night SmackDown

You can buy tickets for the February 17 edition of SmackDown via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $31 to around $120. According to WrestleTix, a total of over 14000 seats were available for the show, but only 1503 tickets remained two days ago. The show may not be a full house though.

Match Card for the upcoming WWE SmackDown

A championship match is scheduled for the upcoming blue brand show. Moreover, a new women's tag team is expected to establish its dominance on the roster. Shotzi will also gain TV time after two weeks of in-ring absence.

Here is the current match card for the February 17 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Eric and Ivar (The Viking Raiders) with Valhalla - Tag Team Match

Gunther vs. Madcap Moss - Intercontinental Championship Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya

Apart from these matches, Lacey Evans could have another squash match to impress the audience. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is expected to pick up a fight with Sonya Deville after their loss last week.

