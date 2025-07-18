  • home icon
  WWE
  WWE SmackDown 2025
  Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 18, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be a pivotal stage ahead of SummerSlam. It will feature the fallout of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, and also see the build-up of the upcoming premium live event. Major stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Randy Orton are advertised for the show.

The July 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It has a capacity of around 19,000, and it serves as the home for the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 13,831 seats.

The venue has been a regular spot for pro wrestling events in San Antonio since 2003, as various episodes of WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and AEW Dynamite have taken place at the venue. The last time WWE was at Frost Bank Center was on January 25 this year to host its Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII.

WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who would like to get the feel of an action-packed episode of a WWE show from the arena can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $52.05 to $789.75, while two tickets range from $104.10 to $702.00, subject to availability.

Prices can vary depending on the seat location and the event's popularity. Tonight's episode of the show is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. Texas is a popular spot for professional wrestling, and hence, WWE usually does not find it difficult to sell out a show in the Lone Star State.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will serve as an important episode ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. As of writing this, WWE has not yet announced any match officially for the show. However, the company is heavily promoting a confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the event.

The American Nightmare will face The Cenation Leader in a WrestleMania rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam next month. However, the two stars will be under the same roof tonight as Cena and Rhodes will have a contract signing ahead of the anticipated clash.

Moreover, the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, is also expected to be in the house. She could address her upcoming clash with Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam for the WWE Women's Championship. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are advertised for the show, and they could reveal their next step after failing to become the Women's Tag Team Champions at Evolution.

bell-icon Manage notifications