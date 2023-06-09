Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 9, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode could fill up the vacancies in the Money in the Bank match card. Multiple segments have been penciled in for the show, building up the plans for the London extravaganza, alongside high-stakes matches relating to the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The July 9, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Sporting events are common in the arena since it is the home to the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League, the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League, and the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Various celebrity singers such as Elton John, Taylor Swift, and Twenty Pilots have performed here. Apart from music concerts, game and comedy tours have been organized at the 16,000+ seater. It will host The Drive Tour of Impractical Jokers on June 16. Iowa Barnstormers will face the Quad City SteemWheelers the following day.

Wrestling events in the Wells Fargo Center in Iowa have been predominant since 2007. The last time WWE was here was on December 19, 2022. Jimmy and Jey Uso took on Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. Now, they have a more difficult challenge as they have to get into the good graces of Roman Reigns.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue/Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

To catch the live action of WWE SmackDown from the stands, wrestling fans can book their tickets via the official website of the Iowa Events Center. Ticketmaster currently lists the price to be from $30 to over $120. A little over 20 tickets are left for the upcoming show.

Entry prices on SeatGeek start from $27, exclusive of taxes. The best seats in the house are marked at around $300. For verified resale tickets, use AXS.com.

Match card for the June 9, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown

Women's Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised for the next WWE SmackDown show. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is fresh off a victory against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. More information could be provided on the RAW star's next opponents.

The following segments and matches are scheduled for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode:-

The Usos react to their fallout with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

'Michin' Mia Yim vs. Bayley - Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali - Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Butch vs. Baron Corbin - Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Shotzi vs. IYO SKY - Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Last Friday, Pretty Deadly teamed with Austin Theory to defeat the Brawling Brutes. It seems that a story will develop between the United States Champion and the NXT breakouts in the upcoming episodes.

