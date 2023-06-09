5 twists for Money in the Bank that could happen on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown rolling live from Wells Fargo Center, IA, is believed to officialize a few major matches for Money in the Bank 2023. So far, only the men's and women's ladder matches for the MITB briefcase have been scheduled for the premium live event in July.

During the upcoming episode, wrestling fans will get clarity on the next few participants for the Money in the Bank ladder matches, while Jey Uso is going to a much-awaited decision between his twin or The Bloodline. Surprise endings could be in store for the action-packed evening.

Here are five twists for Money in the Bank that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Pretty Deadly joins Austin Theory in his 'legend killer' mission

Austin Theory was drafted to WWE SmackDown, and his first pitch was to team up with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Last week, they defeated the Brawling Brutes with an epic team display. It seems that the trio will become best friends in the next few episodes, as hinted by Theory during SmackDown Lowdown.

"You think it's shocking that I have friends?” Austin Theory asked. I'm the greatest United States Champion, I have so many friends [...] Was it about tonight? Because we all three walked in there knowing what was gonna happen. They’ve already beaten the Brutes. I’ve already beaten Sheamus."[H/T Clutchpoints]

All-Day Theory has defeated the likes of John Cena, Edge, and Bobby Lashley, and it's clear that WWE wants him to reach the skies. An official alliance with Pretty Deadly will naturally bolster the United States Champion's future run. All three can portray a story on WWE SmackDown in the next episodes until they are booked for a tag team showdown for Money in the Bank 2023.

#4. Bayley accidentally costs IYO SKY the Money in the Bank qualifying match

A highly-anticipated matchup

One of the leading favorites to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, IYO SKY will clash with Shotzi in the qualifiers on WWE SmackDown. A teaser of her future program with Asuka was seen during the Grayson Waller Effect last week. Yet, noting Triple H's need for 'not' ending the story, SKY may have to take the longer route to become a Women's Champion.

Damage CTRL has lost a number of important matches. Even though Bayley is mostly to blame, taking pinfalls and distracting her own teammates, she has often put the blame on IYO. That story could develop on WWE SmackDown when The Role Model messes up her interference once again. SKY's impending babyface turn would be boosted if she misses out on the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the contrary, IYO SKY accidentally costing Bayley her qualifying match will be tit-for-tat for the disappointment she suffered at Backlash.

#3. Bianca Belair gets kayfabe banned from WWE SmackDown

The EST of WWE threw some blows at Asuka last week. She is done playing nice after controversially losing the RAW Women's Championship. Keeping the rumors of a heel turn in mind, Bianca may show her ruthless side to The Empress once again but may get penalized.

Since Asuka has resorted to mind games, she may plead with Adam Pearce to introduce a rule disallowing any physical contact between her and Belair until a potential showdown at Money in the Bank. The heel will subsequently bait Belair into attacking her and get her banned for a week or two.

Feeling betrayed by the company, Bianca Belair's brief suspension would signal a future villainous turn and a potential anti-authority run. More hints would be given during her face-off with Asuka in London.

#2. Brock Lesnar ruins each Men's Money in the Bank qualifier

Former Mr.Money in the Bank

Free agent Brock Lesnar has the license for a hit-and-run in any brand. He has pulled off such tactics in the past to get his way with the company. The Beast Incarnate's character is such that, given his history with the Money in the Bank and the latest drought in championships, he could try and force WWE to book him a qualifying match. Such an event will likely result in a win.

Lesnar wrecking each potential competitor for the briefcase would be a great way to remind fans that he is a threat on WWE SmackDown, besides his feud with Cody Rhodes on RAW. He would be a roadblock for favorites like LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura in the high-profile ladder match but also add to the worth of their potential wins.

If Lesnar manages to become a competitor for the briefcase, there is a chance that Cody Rhodes cost him the Money in the Bank and set up the rumored bull rope showdown at SummerSlam.

#1. Jey Uso sides with neither Roman Reigns nor Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso usually chooses the exit door when faced with the decision of choosing between two parties. The events at Royal Rumble put a shadow on his allegiance, but he eventually chose Jimmy Uso over Sami Zayn. The current situation is more precarious, which may as well result in The Bloodline's ending.

The Right Hand Man may not try to play mediator between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. The creative will then build on the tension about his allegiance. Obviously, The Tribal Chief will force him to make a decision, but that may happen at Money in the Bank when Reigns settles matters with Jimmy Uso one-on-one with Jey acting as a guest referee.

