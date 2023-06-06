5 signs that Jey Uso will betray Jimmy Uso and side with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has seemingly lost control over The Bloodline, and the tension between him and The Usos has spiraled out of control. WWE created a satisfying buildup to Jimmy's betrayal, which split the faction into two.

The visual of Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns in the face at Night of Champions was met by one of the loudest pops in the promotion's history. It seemed fans were waiting in anticipation for the top heel faction to implode.

On the June 2, 2023, edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief's celebration was disrupted by the arrival of The Usos. Jimmy Uso explained he superkicked The Tribal Chief in the face to protect his brother from further humiliation. Jey Uso interfered as the altercation began to heat up and claimed The Usos and Roman Reigns needed each other to succeed.

Initially, it seemed Reigns agreed with Jey's statement as he shared a hug with Jimmy Uso but later revealed there was no going back from the betrayal. Before leaving the ring, Solo Sikoa executed a Samoan Spike on Jimmy. The Head of the Table later suggested that Jey Uso would fall in line following their exchange.

At WWE RAW on June 5, 2023, Paul Heyman claimed that Jey Uso would choose to side with his brother, Solo Sikoa. Hence, there's a sense of uncertainty surrounding Reigns' Right Hand Man. Here are five signs Jey Uso will side with Roman Reigns in the budding program:

#5 Roman Reigns is family for Jey, and Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief

On WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso claimed that he needs Roman Reigns just as much Reigns needs The Usos. Furthermore, The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso are cousins, and family holds the highest priority in their culture.

While siding with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will mean that he is going against his twin, it will also mean that he can keep most of his family in WWE together.

It was Jimmy Uso who assaulted Reigns in Jeddah, marking the betrayal. When that happened, Jey Uso could not believe what his brother did. While Reigns humiliated The Usos in front of the entire WWE Universe, he did not turn his back on them. Instead, it was Jimmy Uso who initiated the end of The Bloodline.

To some degree, Jey Uso is aware of the power and dominance The Tribal Chief has in WWE, and it would be unwise to go against him.

#4 Protect his youngest brother from the terror of The Tribal Chief

Jey Uso knows how ruthless Roman Reigns can be, especially when things do not go his way. Currently, Solo Sikoa has acknowledged his Tribal Chief and has sided with him, betraying his siblings.

Jey Uso was concerned about Solo Sikoa's well-being after the latter attacked Jimmy Uso. He can choose to side with The Tribal Chief to protect his youngest brother to his fullest capacity, even when he knows Jimmy Uso will never support this decision.

#3 Initiating a rivalry for his singles push

Jey Uso's last singles run was when he pursued Reigns' Universal Championship in 2020. Since then, he has primarily competed in multi-man matches alongside Jimmy Uso. However, Jey Uso has showcased excellent pro wrestling and promo skills over the past couple of years, proving that he deserves a singles push.

He can side with Reigns to build a rivalry with his brother, Jimmy Uso. Family rivalries have worked well with the WWE Universe, and Jey Uso can work in a storyline with Jimmy Uso. In fact, this will lead to both brothers making a name for themselves as solo competitors. It could also open up avenues for more members to join The Bloodline with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, while some can join Jimmy Uso.

#2 The Bloodline started with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Before Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso was standing by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as a part of The Bloodline. The faction started with the two of them. Hence, it could be difficult for Jey to watch their alliance crumble, especially when his brother, Jimmy, initiated it.

Jey's emotions and passion towards The Bloodline could be much different from that of Jimmy Uso. This is why any time Jey thought of quitting the faction, he never went through with it.

#1 Saving Jimmy Uso from Roman Reigns' wrath

Jey Uso can protect Solo Sikoa from Roman Reigns by siding with The Tribal Chief, as mentioned earlier. Similarly, he can also save his twin from any attack or ambush by pledging his loyalty to Reigns.

If there is anyone who knows what The Tribal Chief can do to The Bloodline member who betrayed him, it's Jey Uso. He has often stood by and watched Roman Reigns destroy individuals who stood in his way, and he does not want the same for Jimmy Uso.

Jey can prevent The Tribal Chief from attacking Jimmy if he works closely with the former in the coming months.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes