Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 24, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

Tonight’s action-packed WWE SmackDown show could add another match on the WrestleMania 39 card. Rey Mysterio’s family will be present during the show, prompting a response by both the legend and his son Dominik. Cody Rhodes will also return to the blue brand for a fight.

WWE will return to Sin City for tonight’s blue brand action. The March 24, 2023, edition of SmackDown will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,000 seater-arena has been the spot for many iconic moments, including the boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015 dubbed “the fight of the century.”

Professional wrestling and the MGM Arena have a history that dates back to WCW shows in 1996. Legends such as Sting, Randy Savage, and Goldberg have graced the arena. It also hosted All Elite Wrestling's inaugural event, Double or Nothing, in 2019. Last year, Money in the Bank became the first WWE premium live event to be held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue/Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Those who want to add to the crowd capacity of the MGM can book their tickets via the official website of WWE. TicketMaster is another method of attending the blockbuster show in Las Vegas. Prices range from $20 to $100 and above.

The latest report by WrestleTix claims that only 436 tickets are available for the upcoming WWE SmackDown, while approximately 9797 seats have been booked. The atmosphere during the show will be electrifying.

What to expect from the March 24, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown?

Last week during a backstage segment, LA Knight got punched by Rey Mysterio after he confronted the soon-to-be Hall of Famer backstage and now they are headed for a singles bout. An interference from Dominik costing his father the match is a possibility. The Judgment Day member also threatened to hurt the Mysterio family, who would appear tonight.

Cody Rhodes will fight Ludwig Kaiser to try and gain momentum ahead of his WrestleMania clash with Roman Reigns. Since Cody is apparently by himself, without Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to his aid, The Bloodline may lay their fists on the challenger during or after the fight.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley brawled it out last week. Their story has gotten interesting over time, with Dominik occasionally chiming in on the action. Ripley might ambush Flair to gain the advantage before WrestleMania.

