Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 5, 2023): Location, timings, tickets, and more

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will finally be face-to-face at the upcoming WWE SmackDown show. The WrestleMania main eventers will be welcomed by a huge audience, characteristic of wrestling events at the arena formerly known as the Verizon Center.

The March 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Located in the busy neighborhood of Penn Quarter, it is the home of the National Hockey League (NHL) team the Washington Capitals, and the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Besides being a hub for basketball, the Arena has a close connection with pro wrestling, which dates back to WCW Starrcade 1997. WWE’s flagship shows, including the Main Event, are regular occurrences at the venue. It also hosted the first televised AEW Dynamite show and the 1000th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Friday Night SmackDown: Timings and where to watch

For the United States, Friday Night SmackDown will be live on FOX and will be streamed on HULU at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT. Fans in India and Sri Lanka can catch WWE SmackDown Live on Saturday at 6:30 AM on Sony Sports Channels. Livestream services are hidden behind a paywall on the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, WWE Network is the global network for the promotion's shows.

Tickets for the March 3, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown?

Tickets for the March 3, 2023, edition of SmackDown can be bought via TicketMaster. Prices range from $30 to $125 USD. The Capital One Arena has a total capacity of over 20,000, so expect an electrifying atmosphere at the upcoming blue brand show.

Since both Reigns and Rhodes will be present at the show, tickets are being sold at an alarming rate. Grab yours as soon as possible.

What to expect from the upcoming WWE SmackDown show?

Advertised for the upcoming installment of the blue show are some interesting bouts and segments. The first-time-ever banter between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is probably going to be the highlight of the night. Watch out for appearances by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn if The Bloodline tries to soften The American Nightmare.

A subtle story developing on the blue brand is Karrion Kross’ animosity with Rey Mysterio. The TollMan may continue hampering the legend to gain heel heat on the Road to WrestleMania,

Also scheduled for the upcoming SmackDown show is a bout between Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley and her former partner Liv Morgan. Will The Miracle Kid find a way to sneak a win against The Judgement Day member or will she pass out smiling inside the ring? We will find out soon.

