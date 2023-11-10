Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (November 10, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of the recently concluded Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Two singles matches are advertised for the upcoming episode as well.

The November 10, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It has a capacity of up to 20,000 and is the home of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nationwide Arena has hosted WWE multiple weekly shows and Premium Live Events over the years. It was the home of the 2002 King of the Ring, 2004 Bad Blood, 2015 Money in the Bank, 2018 Fastlane, and the 2021 Extreme Rules event. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was at the location was for the March 3, 2022, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Columbus, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Nationwide Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $24.50 up to $254.50. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs the same amount.

What to expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

The events of Crown Jewel had significant impacts on the Blue brand. While many champions retained their titles, some gold changed hands, and returns also occurred.

Rey Mysterio was unsuccessful in defending the United States Championship against Logan Paul, though the latter used brass knuckles to claim the victory. With a new champion in WWE SmackDown, it would be interesting to see how this will affect the brand and the rest of the Latino World Order, especially after Santos Escobar was one of the reasons The Maverick is now a champion.

While The Hall of Famer could not retain his title, Iyo Sky did. The Women's Champion defended her title against Bianca Belair, but the champion couldn't do it alone. After Bayley was unsuccessful in helping her partner, Kairi Sane returned and helped the champion. It would be interesting to see how it will affect Damage CTRL's relationship with the rest of the women's division.

LA Knight could not defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. Still, he will have a chance at redemption as he goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown tonight.

LWO and The Street Profits with Bobby Lashley have been at odds against each other for a while now. The feud between both groups will continue tonight as Carlito goes against Bobby Lashley.

