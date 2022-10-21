Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (October 21, 2022)

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be interesting as a massive appearance and a much-awaited match have been announced for the show.

Last week's episode closed on a high note as Bray Wyatt cut an emotional promo, after which his alter-ego appeared on the titantron. Liv Morgan hinted at her heel turn by assaulting Sonya Deville backstage. Meanwhile, LA Knight turned heel, and Rey Mysterio became the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

All the stories from last week's episode are expected to continue this week, along with some more exciting matches and promos. Tonight's SmackDown will air from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

What can fans expect from tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

In the build-up towards his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, Logan Paul will make an appearance to spice things up.

After Liv Morgan brutally assaulted Sonya Deville last week, the latter will likely attempt to take revenge tonight as the two will battle in a singles match. It will be Morgan's first match since she seemingly embraced the dark side.

A person dressed in all black was spotted looking at Bray Wyatt's new logo during Morgan's assault. It will be interesting to see if the connection between the two will be addressed this week. To learn more about the angle, you can click here.

The Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line tonight as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend their title against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. This will be Damage CTRL's first title defense on the blue brand since winning the belt on the September 12 episode of RAW.

Bray Wyatt left a lot of unanswered questions after his promo last week. It will be interesting to see if fans get to see The Eater of Worlds make an appearance in some form.

