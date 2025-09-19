Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (September 19, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition for Wrestlepalooza. Considering the magnitude of the PLE, tonight's show will be a must-see for the fans. Several stars have already been announced for the blue brand, including the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and many more.
The September 19, 2025, episode of SmackDown will take place at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The arena has a total capacity of over 8,000, and serves as the home of the Toledo Walleye ECHL ice hockey team. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 6908 seats.
The venue has been a popular spot for wrestling shows in Toledo since 2010. It has hosted several episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the past decade, including several shows of AEW as well. The last time WWE was in Huntington Center was on June 13, 2024, for an episode of WWE Main Event.
WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Toledo, Ohio
Venue: Huntington Center
Time: 8 P.M. Eastern, 7 P.M. Central, and 5 P.M. Pacific
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who want to enjoy the show live at the arena can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $68.15 to $460.00, while the price of two tickets ranges from $66.70 to $603.75.
However, the prices can vary depending on the seat location, subject to availability. Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. With the show being the last stop before Wrestlepalooza, fans' excitement is running high.
What to expect from WWE SmackDown tonight?
As of now, WWE has announced only one match for the show. Sami Zayn will put the United States Championship on the line against the rising star, Carmelo Hayes. Other than that, Cody Rhodes is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his title defense against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.
The American Nightmare has made it clear that he is willing to take the heaviest blows from The Scottish Warrior in their epic showdown this Saturday. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what Rhodes has to say tonight on WWE SmackDown ahead of this blockbuster match this Saturday.
Moreover, Brock Lesnar is also advertised for tonight's show. He is set to face John Cena at the impending spectacle in what will be their final chapter. The Beast Incarnate may look to give one final warning to The Cenation Leader as he prepares for Wrestlepalooza.
Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, and Jade Cargill are also advertised to be on the show. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things turn out ahead of the upcoming spectacle.
