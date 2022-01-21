Where was WWE Superstar John Cena's show  'Peacemaker' filmed?

After being the face of WWE for two decades, John Cena seems to be on his way to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest megastars.

The Cenation Leader's series Peacemaker, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this month, has generated positive reviews from the audience. James Gunn's direction and the show's cinematography have impressed fans, who are looking forward to watching the upcoming episodes.

Fans have taken to Google to learn more about Peacemaker. A common question on everyone's mind is where did the shooting of Peacemaker take place? Here's the answer.

Brynden Rivers @theoartouri @TheSuperRae @TheRock @JohnCena The Rock definitely was the first wwe superstar turned Hollywood megastar and Cena has been the only one to come remotely close tbh. @TheSuperRae @TheRock @JohnCena The Rock definitely was the first wwe superstar turned Hollywood megastar and Cena has been the only one to come remotely close tbh.

The entire Peacemaker series was shot in and around Vancouver.

James and his team arrived in Canada in November 2020. However, the crew could only begin filming in mid-January.

Most of the DCEU projects are primarily filmed in Atlanta. However, Gunn went to Vancouver as he wanted the show to take place in the Pacific Northwest. Moreover, the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions in the area were well in place, prompting the director to film the entire show there.

The Peacemaker cast also filmed a few scenes in Cloverdale, Surrey. The shoot went on for about 131 days before ending in July 2021.

John Cena recently revealed what motivates him to keep coming back to WWE

John Cena recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to promote his series Peacemaker. He discussed a variety of subjects, including the immense support he got from the WWE Universe during his Summer of Cena run.

Cena said he felt grateful for the overwhelming love he received when he returned to WWE last year. He added that the intriguing stories he is able to tell in the ring motivate him to keep coming back.

The Franchise Player also called WWE a "weird zone" for its tendency to focus more on the entertainment aspect than the sport itself. However, he reaffirmed that the ultimate goal of every Superstar is to provide an entertaining product to the fans.

