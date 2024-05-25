Which 4 WWE stars are rumored to join Uncle Howdy's group? Last-minute predictions for their arrival

For weeks now, WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy. Fans around the world have seen QR codes flash on their screen during live broadcasting, with cryptic videos, and even a Twitch hijack that was filled with more disturbing hints. However, of late, it has become apparent that Uncle Howdy will not be returning alone.

Recently, one of the messages that the WWE Universe has seen, refers to a group of people. The statement, "I can't wait for you to meet them," is something that has popped up a lot in this string of macabre pictures and videos. So, the question arises, who is this "group" that Uncle Howdy wants the fans to meet? Well, many believe it is the Wyatt 6, and according to a recent report, the members of this stable have been supposedly revealed.

According to PWInsider, Uncle Howdy is expected to return and form a new stable featuring four prominent superstars who have not been seen in a while. If the rumors are true, the superstars joining him would be Dexter Lumis, Erik Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. They will likely be part of the stable led by Bo Dallas, who is rumored to portray the character of Howdy.

Now, a simple count will show that this stable has only five members despite being called the Wyatt 6. It is believed that Bray Wyatt will remain as a posthumous sixth member. But, at the end of the day, this remains speculation, and there is really no telling when they will make their debut or if they will adopt the above name.

Uncle Howdy may have revealed his first target once he returns

As per what has become the norm lately, last night's episode of SmackDown featured another QR code. These codes have been rampant on WWE shows recently, and last night's code was just as creepy as the rest. The code takes fans to a website, that features an index with a number of different links, each with its own weird title. And, while it is nigh impossible to decrypt them, one in particular stands out.

One of the links is titled "the prodigal son", and this could very well be a hint related to who Uncle Howdy's first target will be. The answer, that many are leaning toward, is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare can definitely be described as "the prodigal son", having left the company his father, Dusty Rhodes worked for, before returning to "finish his story".

A feud between Cody Rhodes and Uncle Howdy would certainly be interesting. But, as things stand, there is no telling if this is how things will unfold. All the WWE Universe can do now, is wait and watch.

