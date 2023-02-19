Edge and Beth Phoenix were victorious at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event, thanks to the help of a legendary AEW tag team maneuver. The WWE Hall of Famers proved their teamwork surpassed those of The Judgment Day as they hit a multitude of tag-team moves to put down Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

In the climax of the bout at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Edge and Beth Phoenix collaborated to hit the Shatter Machine. All-Elite Wrestling's FTR popularized the tag-team maneuver during their time in WWE as The Revival. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood took their finisher to AEW and renamed it to The Good Express as a tribute to The Midnight Express.

The Shatter Machine is executed when one wrestler lifts the opponent with a Flapjack while the other wrestler hooks the opponent in a Double-Knee Facebreaker. Its popularity transcends time, much like the 1-D of The Dudley Boyz, whose legacy is carried on by The Usos.

During a Talk is Jericho episode, FTR disclosed that their finishing move was inspired by Chris Jericho's 'Codebreaker' move. The WWE staff were hesitant about approving it though. Thus, Cash and Dax personally asked Y2J for his approval to use the move, which he graciously gave.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Edge and Beth Phoenix's tag team move garnered praise on social media

Going into WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, there were some concerns about whether Edge and Beth Phoenix could pull off a cracker of a performance. It has been a year since their last mixed tag-team fight.

Not only did the Hall of Famers win, but they also gained admiration from the WWE Universe. Twitter went berserk when they executed the Shatter Machine on Balor and Ripley.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Edge and Beth Phoenix did the Shatter Machine/Big Rig!! Edge and Beth Phoenix did the Shatter Machine/Big Rig!!

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj EDGE AND BETH PHOENIX HIT A SHATTER MACHINE.



WORD TO FTR. EDGE AND BETH PHOENIX HIT A SHATTER MACHINE.WORD TO FTR. https://t.co/7xsxfDnkQW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Edge and Beth Phoenix doing Edge & Christian's double team moves 🤌🤌🤌 Edge and Beth Phoenix doing Edge & Christian's double team moves 🤌🤌🤌

Now that The Glamazon has exacted her pound of flesh from Rhea Ripley, does that mean The Judgment Day has lost the feud? There could be plans for their program to last till WrestleMania. Only time will tell whether such an event pans out.

