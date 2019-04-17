×
Which brand won the Superstar Shakeup?

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Feature
1.58K   //    17 Apr 2019, 20:33 IST

Red or blue?
Red or blue?

The Superstar Shakeup is now over. With the results naturally comes the question - "which brand got the better end of the deal?" Here are the official results:

To Raw:

  • AJ Styles
  • The Miz
  • Ricochet
  • Aleister Black
  • Erik
  • Ivar
  • Andrade
  • Zelina Vega
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Jey Uso
  • Naomi
  • EC3
  • Lacey Evans
  • Eric Young
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Samoa Joe (unlisted for now, but will be moved there shortly)

To SmackDown:

  • Roman Reigns
  • Finn Bálor
  • Elias
  • Bayley
  • Ember Moon
  • Kairi Sane
  • Lars Sullivan
  • Buddy Murphy
  • Liv Morgan
  • Chad Gable
  • Apollo Crews
  • Mickie James
  • Otis
  • Tucker

To see how these pieces fit together, let's take a look at each of the divisions and compare and contrast them.

Tag Team Division

"Viking Experience" memes aside, there's no debating this one - Raw easily emerged the winner when it comes to tag team wrestling.

Between calling up the NXT Tag Team Champions, keeping Aleister Black and Ricochet together, and getting The Usos, Raw came out way ahead. Raw also still has teams like The Revival and the oddly popular (for now) team of Hawkins and Ryder (the champions, in case you forgot). The Authors of Pain will come back from injury eventually to hopefully be used correctly.

SmackDown's tag team division, on the other hand, still has a strong lineup, but there's no question that The Usos were irreplaceable - certainly not by the likes of Heavy Machinery. The Hardy Boyz, The Bar, and, when Big E comes back from injury (or when Kofi Kingston loses the WWE Championship), the New Day make a strong core, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev are still around, but it won't be enough to match up to what Raw's division can potentially do.

The worst division in the company suddenly became potentially one of its best.

