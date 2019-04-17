Which brand won the Superstar Shakeup?

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.58K // 17 Apr 2019, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Red or blue?

The Superstar Shakeup is now over. With the results naturally comes the question - "which brand got the better end of the deal?" Here are the official results:

To Raw:

AJ Styles

The Miz

Ricochet

Aleister Black

Erik

Ivar

Andrade

Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio

Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso

Naomi

EC3

Lacey Evans

Eric Young

Cedric Alexander

Samoa Joe (unlisted for now, but will be moved there shortly)

To SmackDown:

Roman Reigns

Finn Bálor

Elias

Bayley

Ember Moon

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Buddy Murphy

Liv Morgan

Chad Gable

Apollo Crews

Mickie James

Otis

Tucker

To see how these pieces fit together, let's take a look at each of the divisions and compare and contrast them.

Tag Team Division

"Viking Experience" memes aside, there's no debating this one - Raw easily emerged the winner when it comes to tag team wrestling.

Between calling up the NXT Tag Team Champions, keeping Aleister Black and Ricochet together, and getting The Usos, Raw came out way ahead. Raw also still has teams like The Revival and the oddly popular (for now) team of Hawkins and Ryder (the champions, in case you forgot). The Authors of Pain will come back from injury eventually to hopefully be used correctly.

Advertisement

SmackDown's tag team division, on the other hand, still has a strong lineup, but there's no question that The Usos were irreplaceable - certainly not by the likes of Heavy Machinery. The Hardy Boyz, The Bar, and, when Big E comes back from injury (or when Kofi Kingston loses the WWE Championship), the New Day make a strong core, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev are still around, but it won't be enough to match up to what Raw's division can potentially do.

The worst division in the company suddenly became potentially one of its best.

1 / 4 NEXT