Which champion will Gunther challenge at SummerSlam 2024? Potential hint explored

After clashing with Randy Orton in a hard-fought match, Gunther successfully defeated The Viper to be crowned the 2024 King of the Ring. However, The Ring General's victory has been controversial, as one of Orton's shoulders was off the mat. Regardless of the controversy, the question now arises: Who will the Imperium leader challenge after earning a title shot for SummerSlam 2024?

The answer to this question was given by Michael Cole himself, moments after Gunther was crowned by Triple H. Cole mentioned that the Imperium leader would now be eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Damian Priest.

The reason behind this is that Gunther is a RAW star, and the World Title that belongs to the red brand is the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see what happens at The Biggest Party of the Summer and whether the 2024 King of the Ring will be able to win his first World Title in the Stamford-based promotion.

A new World Heavyweight Champion could be crowned before Gunther's SummerSlam match

The World Heavyweight Championship is currently held by Damian Priest but it is possible that fans will witness a title change before The Biggest Party of the Summer. This assumption arises after a significant announcement made by Triple H at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. The Game revealed that Drew McIntyre is now medically cleared and will be getting a World Title shot against Priest at the upcoming Clash at the Castle 2024.

This means that if The Scottish Warrior can dethrone The Judgment Day member at the upcoming PLE, fans could witness McIntyre vs. Gunther at SummerSlam 2024. However, many fans believe that CM Punk might cost Drew the title by interfering during the match.

This wouldn't be the first time The Best in the World would cost The Scottish Warrior the gold. Damian Priest became the World Champion at WrestleMania XL after The Second City Saint attacked McIntyre moments after the latter won the title from Seth Rollins. Only time will tell who will walk out as the World Heavyweight Champion at Clash at the Castle 2024.

The result of the Drew vs. Damian match will be a decisive factor in determining Gunther's opponent at SummerSlam 2024.

