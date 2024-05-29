Which controversial ex-WWE Superstar did Seth Rollins date before Becky Lynch?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are undoubtedly one of the most beloved WWE couples. Having been together for over five years now, the two are married and even have a lovely daughter, Roux Lopez. However, before Rollins got together with The Man, he was in a relationship with a controversial ex-WWE Superstar. Who is she? And what did she do?

The ex-WWE Superstar in question is Zahra Schreiber. She first got into pro wrestling in 2014 when she tried out for NXT. Unfortunately, her stint with the company was a short one, as she was released on August 31, 2015.

The reason behind Schreiber's exit had to do with her controversial social media posts. Although they had long been deleted, fans dug up some of the 37-year-old's previous posts that allegedly defended the swastika and put down black people.

Interestingly, even after her release, Schreiber and Seth Rollins continued to see each other. They were together for about a year before eventually breaking up on February 25, 2016. Three years later, The Visionary started dating Lynch.

After leaving WWE, Schreiber has worked with several other promotions, including DreamWave Wrestling and Real Pro Wrestling. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE and is undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could be taking a break from WWE

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's WWE future seems a bit cloudy. While The Visionary reportedly re-signed with the company following WrestleMania XL, he is currently sidelined from in-ring action due to an injury. However, there has been no significant update on Lynch's contract status.

It looks like the two will be taking a much-needed break away from the squared circle. Rollins hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he helped Cody Rhodes "finish his story" at WrestleMania 40. Given all that he has been through, a much-needed hiatus was in the cards for him, and there is no knowing when he will return.

Lynch also looks like she will take some time off from the company. Having lost twice to Liv Morgan with the Women's World Championship on the line, The Man has been hinting at possibly stepping away from WWE.

The WWE Universe will be hoping that this is not the last they see of both Rollins and Lynch. Both of them are exceptional performers and fan favorites in the pro wrestling world. But only time will tell what the future holds for them.

