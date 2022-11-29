Which current WWE star was Dexter Lumis married to?

After weeks of tension, Dexter Lumis is finally a WWE Superstar. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, he fought The Miz in a one-on-one match with his WWE future on the line. If he won, he would receive an official WWE contract and all the money Mike Mizanin owed him.

Lumis ended up winning the match, securing the bag and signing an official WWE contract. In doing so, he took some well-earned revenge on Miz. A bunch of people will be happy with his victory, especially his wife.

If you forgot who the former NXT Superstar is married to, don't worry. Read on to refresh your memory.

Dexter Lumis was in an on-screen marriage with Indi Hartwell from NXT. Their grand wedding last year was hailed as a spectacular segment. However, it must be noted that this is a kayfabe marriage and was only for television.

Dexter Lumis' wedding in NXT

Dexter Lumis was one of the most unique characters in NXT. He never spoke a single word throughout his time there until one of the most wholesome segments the show has ever produced, that being his wedding to love interest Indi Hartwell

Lumis' wedding to Hartwell was a fantastic event that had the right amount of chaos and humor. Everyone tuned in to see most NXT Superstars in attendance, which meant WWE was going all-in on the segment. However, the stalker refused to speak during his wedding vows and even choked out the priest presiding over the function.

When asked by Beth Phoenix if he wanted to take Hartwell as his wife, the arena waited with bated breath for his response. After a bit of silence, The Tortured Artist uttered "I do," sending his colleagues and fans into raptures. It was the first time he spoke in NXT, and he couldn't have chosen a better sentence.

A couple of months ago, Lumis returned to NXT to see his wife. The two embraced and shared a kiss before he left. Now we wait for WWE to promote Hartwell to the main roster so that we can see how this love story pans out.

