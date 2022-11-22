Which current WWE Superstar did Austin Theory date on-screen?

Austin Theory has had a rather eventful career so far in WWE. From becoming United States Champion to losing his Money in the Bank contract for the same title, it has been a case of dizzying highs and crushing lows for him.

Before arriving in Vince McMahon (now Triple H) land, Theory was mixing it up in the independent scene. He wrestled for promotions like Full Impact Pro and Evolve and won numerous championships.

One of the more prominent storylines Mr. A-TownDown was involved in was a romantic one on Evolve. He had an on-screen relationship with a current WWE Superstar, which may come as a surprise to many. If you want to know who this female performer was, read on to find out.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Just realised Austin Theory & Gigi Dolin were a thing in Evolve Just realised Austin Theory & Gigi Dolin were a thing in Evolve 😭 https://t.co/06APCUC2Ps

During his time on Evolve, Austin Theory acquired Gigi Dolin as his valet. The two were then involved in an on-screen relationship that was instrumental in helping them both get better as performers. Hey Hunter, maybe you'd want to bring Dolin from NXT and revive this pairing?

Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash-in

Austin Theory has been going through a slump since losing his Money in the Bank contract in bizarre fashion. After failing to cash in on Roman Reigns, he decided that he wanted his United States Championship back. As such, he cashed in on Seth Rollins a couple of weeks ago on RAW to everyone's surprise.

Theory had Rollins beat and looked set to recapture the US title. However, an interfering Bobby Lashley wreaked havoc around the entire ring. He attacked the former Mr. Money in the Bank and left him in a heap. Despite taking a beating, he managed to get back into the ring.

However, that proved to be his undoing, as an alert Rollins stomped Theory's head to the mat immediately. He ended up scoring the pin and the win, retaining his championship thanks to a huge assist. The result meant that the latter lost his Money in the Bank contract and the guaranteed title shot that came with it for nothing.

Since the defeat, Vince McMahon's protege has been a different man. His wrath has been turned up a notch, as he seems to have taken up a more aggressive approach in the ring. Maybe he needs a Gigi Dolin to calm him down, eh?

