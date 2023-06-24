Which current WWE Superstar is LA Knight's sister? Refresh your memory

LA Knight's popularity has grown immensely in 2023. Despite being a heel, the former NXT star is routinely cheered loudly by the fans.

Even though Knight is one of the most over stars in WWE, it wasn't always the case. He started his main roster career under the name Max Dupri and even had a sister. So, which current WWE star was Knight's sister?

When Knight debuted on SmackDown as Dupri, he did so as the proprietor of Maximum Male Models. After a few weeks of little advancement, his sister, Maxxine Dupri, debuted as a member of the group. The relationship, however, was strictly for storyline purposes. They are not related in real life.

Max sought potential clients to represent the ultimate in fashion and modeling. Some backstage reports, however, suggested that Maxxine was brought in to replace him because he had disagreements with Mr. McMahon over Creative.

Maxxine then took over for the group. As Triple H took over Creative, Max Durpri reverted to the popular LA Knight persona he uses today.

LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri have gone in different directions

It didn't take long for the WWE Universe to appreciate LA Knight's gift of gab. He's one of the best talkers in the game and can back it up in the ring. While he didn't win any major titles in NXT, he was still over with the crowd as both a heel and a face.

Once Triple H allowed Knight to revert to his previous persona, he grew in popularity week after week. One huge instance occurred when he was eliminated from the Andre The Giant Battle Royale on SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. The fans booed loudly when he was eliminated.

Now when he enters for a segment, he gets a great reaction. While beginning as a part of Maximum Male Models started one way, Maxxine's journey took her to RAW with Mansoor and Mace.

She continued to lead the models, but the group became an over-the-top comedic duo. Dupri then started to pine after Otis of Alpha Academy. After a few weeks of pinballing the big man between Chad Gable and her models, Dupri instead joined the Academy.

Over the last few weeks, Maxxine has learned the craft of wrestling from Master Gable. She's hip-tossed and suplexed Valhalla of the Viking Raiders during matches.

While LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri started as siblings, both acts are over with the WWE Universe. The fans, however, shouldn't expect to see selfies of the duo from family reunions.

