Which was the first ever women's match at WWE Crown Jewel?

This year's WWE Crown Jewel event currently doesn't have any women's matches scheduled. During its inaugural event in 2018, no match for the women's match took place. However, things took a turn the following year.

The Stamford-based promotion held its second Crown Jewel event on October 31, 2019, at the King Fahd International Stadium. The show was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended the Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. However, another match also caused a lot of talk in the media.

During that year's WWE Crown Jewel, Natalya faced Lacey Evans in a singles match, which was also the first time a women's bout was featured in Saudi Arabia. The Queen of Harts won via submission after locking the Sharpshooter. Following the match, the two women hugged each other as the crowd applauded them.

Speaking with Sportskeeda in 2019, Natalya revealed that she always wanted to have a chance to wrestle in Saudi Arabia and have a chance to make history. She also mentioned the 2018 live event match between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss in Abu Dhabi, which was the company's first-ever women's match in UAE.

"I would really love a chance, one day, to go to Saudi Arabia. I think that would be such an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there," said Natalya.

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry To share this moment in #SaudiArabia for @WWE at #CrownJewel with one of my closet friends & role models @NatbyNature was a privilege. The Middle East I love you. You have touched my heart & I can’t wait to return To share this moment in #SaudiArabia for @WWE at #CrownJewel with one of my closet friends & role models @NatbyNature was a privilege. The Middle East I love you. You have touched my heart & I can’t wait to return ❤️ https://t.co/LWEOqHkVmY

The two women's matches were scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in 2021. A singles match between Doudrop and Zelina Vega, who won via pinfall.

A triple-threat match also occurred between Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch. The end of the match saw the latter win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Natalya made history by wrestling at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019

The match between the former SmackDown Women's Champion and former Sassy Southern Belle is an important one not just for them, but for all female wrestlers.

In the same interview, Natalya expressed her desire to wrestle in Saudi Arabia:

"For women to be able to one day be able to perform in Saudi Arabia, I know it's not something we’re doing it at this moment, but one day I want to be one of the women to do that. For me, I just think it would just be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there. I think it'd be a huge step for WWE and huge step for that country. It's something I want to be a part of."

Although there are still no women's matches scheduled for November 5, 2022, nothing could be set in stone, especially since there are still upcoming RAW and SmackDown shows.

Do you think a women's match could be added to this year's WWE Crown Jewel event? Share your thoughts below!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes