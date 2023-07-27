Which former champion in WWE is Tiffany Stratton currently dating? Relationship explored

Tiffany Stratton is one of the superstars currently in a relationship with their co-worker. Although the rising NXT star has succeeded in WWE, the same could be said for her current boyfriend.

Tiffany Stratton is currently dating WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, also known as Marcel Barthel, while wrestling at NXT and NXT UK. He captured the Tag Team Championship twice alongside Giovanni Vinci on the aforementioned brand. Kaiser is currently performing on the main roster for the RAW brand. He is part of Imperium alongside Gunther and Giovanni Vinci.

Dating rumors spread between the 24-year-old and Ludwig Kaiser after a photo of them having dinner with Gunther and Jinny, the latter's wife and former superstar, was posted online. The relationship between the WWE couple was confirmed in June of this year.

Will Tiffany Stratton ever incorporate her relationship into her career?

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser have experience in holding NXT gold

It's not uncommon to see WWE couples team up inside the ring and be involved in each other's storylines. However, the NXT Women's Champion may not be interested in this angle.

While on TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton expressed that she would rather keep her personal life private and separate it from her professional career. Tiffany even said she always wanted to act like a champion and was careful about presenting herself publicly.

"I still try to keep my private life private. But I’ve always behaved like a champion, even before I became a champion. I know how to act in public. It wasn’t like I had to change how I acted within the public eye. I was always very put together and never got drunk at a club and was acting crazy. So I’ve been able to avoid that."

How did Ludwig Kaiser help Tiffany Stratton's wrestling career?

While the current NXT star began her wrestling journey in 2021, Kaiser started his way back in 2009. Fortunately, his in-ring skills and experience were able to help Stratton.

While on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Tiffany shared that Luwid Kaiser was a significant help in The Ring General's body transformation and her career. The RAW star helped her understand wrestling, recognize her skills, and even with her finisher, "Prettiest Moonsault Ever."

Fortunately, the newest WWE couple could support each other personally and professionally. It remains to be seen if they will ever share the ring in the future.

