Which former NFL player recently did a WWE tryout?

WWE Superstars are known for having different backgrounds in both sports and combat. One of the most common links in-ring performers have to the sports world is football, with some stars even being linked to the NFL.

From the looks of it, the link between the two sports isn't going to diminish just yet. In the last week of November, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion will hold a two-day tryout at the top athletic prep school IMG Academy located in Florida. It was shared that 30 to 35 athletes would participate at the elite training ground, surprisingly one of them turned out to be the 28-year-old former NFL athlete Scooby Wright.

According to TMZ, WWE invited the Birmingham Stallions athlete to try it out, and he performed quite well. In the video, the former NFL linebacker was seen training and absorbing some blows while hitting the mat. The footballer also got the chance to take some wisdom from wrestling veteran and coach Matt Bloom. Scooby was one of the 30-plus athletes who attended the tryouts, 17 of which were former college football players.

TMZ @TMZ Former University of Arizona football star Scooby Wright auditioned for the WWE this week. tmz.com/2022/12/02/nfl… Former University of Arizona football star Scooby Wright auditioned for the WWE this week. tmz.com/2022/12/02/nfl…

Scooby Wright was recruited while performing at the University of Arizona, his alma mater. In his professional career, he played for the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Hotshots, New England Patriots, DC Defenders, and is currently performing with the Birmingham Stallions.

Former NFL player Scooby Wright had another career in mind aside from becoming a WWE Superstar

If the 28-year-old does get recruited by the Stamford-based promotion, then he will be one of the few who has had ties with the National Football League. Interestingly, he also eyed another career path.

Although it looks like he's comfortable with professional wrestling already due to his background in football, Scooby shared that he almost became a firefighter before getting drafted into the USFL.

"After the XFL ended in 2020 in the pandemic, I went home to Northern California, and I started taking firefighting prerequisite classes for the firefighting academy," Wright said. "Then, this past July to December, I was in the firefighting academy doing that four days a week — two days during the week and 8 to 5 on the weekends. I graduated the firefighting academy from Santa Rosa Junior College and got my firefighter I and firefighter II certificate. I was getting ready to go be a firefighter."

For now, it remains to be seen whether WWE will add the 28-year-old athlete to its roster.

Would you like to see Scooby Wright sign for WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Do you enjoy seeing former athletes perform in the ring? Yes No 0 votes